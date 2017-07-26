UPDATE: Woman Injured in Hit-And-Run Dies

A 37-year-old Binghamton woman has died five days after she was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash on July 21. Binghamton police say Amie Lewis was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street at the intersection of Main and Murray Streets.

Lewis suffered head and internal injuries and was transported to an area hospital. Police say 45-year-old Matthew Wood was driving the vehicle that hit Lewis. Investigators charged Wood with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, a felony.

Authorities say they were able to find Wood thanks to a tip. The day after the crash, police say a woman called Binghamton police after spotting a suspicious vehicle on her street.

Two days later, on July 24, police located Wood at a residence on Lake Street in the city's first ward.