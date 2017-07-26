Conklin Man Pleads Guilty To Child Sex Crime

A 27-year-old man could spend up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a sex crime involving a child.

On Tuesday, Tarrell Coleman admitted that in May he engaged a child who was under 13-year-old in having oral sex in the Town of Colesville.

He pleaded guilty to criminal sexual act, 1st degree. The Broome County District Attorney's office said it will seek the maximum sentence, 10 years in prison with 20 years parole.

Coleman will be sentenced on October 11th, 2017.