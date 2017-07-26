National Night Out In Binghamton Unites Residents And Police In Fight Against Crime

Neighborhoods across the country are coming together to reclaim their streets from crime on National Night Out on August 1st. In Binghamton, multiple locations and events are planned for the night. The goal is to unite residents, officials, and law enforcement in the fight against crime and making neighborhoods safer.

"It requires all of us to do this," says Reverend Henry Ausby, Pastor of Hands of Hope Ministries, "This is not a problem that just the police department or the government agencies can solve by themselves."

Ausby started the Binghamton participation in the national event 22 years ago. Now, with drugs and crime in the Binghamton area, he says it's more important than ever to create a community and a support system between residents and law enforcement.

"You need to know who's working with you. People need to know that they're not alone in their neighborhoods," says Ausby, "They don't need to be afraid to walk their streets or go into the parks because we have a lot of people who are working with you. And getting to know the police officers and getting to talk to them on a friendly basis is really helpful for that."

Events include cookouts, police K-9 demonstrations, and block parties. The locations for these events include Saratoga Apartments, Carlisle Apartments, Columbus Park, Fairview Park, The Boys and Girls Club, Broome County Library, and Cheri A. Lindsey Park.