Update: DEC Still Looking For Alligator

WHITNEY POINT, N.Y. -

An alligator spotted on the Tioughnioga River between Whitney Point and Lisle is still on the loose. 

Ryan Reynolds, Whitney Point Mayor, said the Department of Environmental Conservation searched the area but never called the alligator. 

Anyone near the river should remain cautious. If you see the alligator call the DEC at (607)753-3095.  