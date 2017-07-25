Hot Dogs and Gin Performed at Otsiningo Park

The Broome Bands Together summer concert series continued in Otsiningo Park.

Hot Dogs and Gin played on Tuesday evening. With their lead guitarist, Eamonn Hubert, the 9-years-old, who posses a special talent - perfect pitch.

Despite a few large puddles the ground was dry enough for spectators to set up their blankets and lawn chairs.

Broome Bands Together will continue in Otsiningo Park through August. Katie Scott with Persuasion will perform on August 15, and the Yada Yadas will perform on August 22.