Lane Closure on Pennsylvania Avenue Bridge

The Northbound Lane on the Pennsylvania Avenue bridge will be closed on Wednesday for construction.



Travelers should be prepared for slow moving traffic on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., the northbound lane will be closed from the bridge to the Conklin Avenue and South Washington Street intersection.



A detour will be posted for motorists and will direct them to use State Route 434 eastbound on the ramp to South Washington Street.

The Pennsylvania southbound will remain open to motorists, and all ramps will also remain open. The work will be rescheduled for the same time on Thursday if it rains.