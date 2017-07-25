Red Cross Blood Shortage Continues

Over thousands of people responded to the emergency call for blood donations, that was issued by the American Red Cross in the beginning of July. However they are still at a critical summer shortage of blood.



They have received a 30 percent increase in blood donations throughout July. Blood is being distributed to hospitals just as fast as it is coming in.

The American Red Cross, Johnson City Blood Donation center has several opportunities scheduled from July 25 through August 15. You can schedule an appointment on their website and find information on their upcoming donation events.