Conklin Man Faces DWI After Striking Mailbox

Tuesday, New York State Troopers announced the arrest of a Conklin man, following an investigation that left a mailbox damaged on July 23.

The arrest occurred after troopers were advised of a car striking a mailbox on 8 Willow Way, Conklin, and then leaving the scene. As troopers responded to the area, they located a vehicle with damage that was parked at 12 Willow Way, two houses down.

Robert J. Cebula, 23, was charged for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated with a B.A.C. result of .13%, when the investigation determined that Cebula was driving while intoxicated when he crashed into his neighbor’s mailbox, failing to stop and report it to the owner.

He then drove home and went to bed, leaving the scene.

Cebula was issued tickets returnable to the Conklin court on August 15, 2017.