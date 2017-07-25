Owego Man Arrested For Sexual Contact with Child

An Owego man has been arrested for having sexual contact with a victim, less than 14 years old.



New York State Police arrested Dustin J. Merrill, 27, on Monday for the misdemeanor of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree.

Troopers were advised of the incident, prior to the arrest.

Merrill was arraigned in the Town of Barton Court and then sent to the Tioga County Jail, in lieu of $1,500 cash bail or a $3,000 property bond.