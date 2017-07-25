New York Schools Now E-Cig Free Zones

New York's schools have become vape-free zones after Governor Cuomo Tuesday signed legislation banning the use of e-cigarettes on school grounds. The law applies to both private and public schools and comes after a recent study that finds e-cigarette use has skyrocketed among young people in recent years.

Similar to New York's "smoke-free" zones, electronic cigarette use is prohibited in any areas considered school grounds. That encompasses all buildings, structures and surrounding outdoor grounds on the property of all public, private pre-school, nursery school, elementary, or secondary school's or vehicles.

In June, lawmakers in New York passed tougher e-cigarette regulations, which banned vaping in areas where smoking is prohibited including bars and restaurants.