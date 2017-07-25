POLICE: Four Stabbing Victims Were Family

Binghamton police say the victims in a stabbing that killed one man and injured three others were members of the same family. Police say an adult male was dead by the time they arrived at the scene in the 100-block of Leroy Street; three others were injured.

Police say they responded to a report of a domestic-related incident with injuries at 8:19 a.m.

The three victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are not yet known.

While the investigation continues, Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski, wanting to ease concerns for residents who may be concerned for their safety, says police believe the stabbings were "isolated" and not a random act of violence.

Nearby resident said he walked into scene early this morning and saw three bodies in the middle of the street. @wicztv — Dan North (@dnorth9) July 25, 2017



A white sheet covers the victim's body on Leroy Street as police begin the crime scene

investigation.

At 9 a.m., police blocked off the portion of Leroy between Beethoven Street and Laurel Ave.

This is a developing story. We will be updating this story as we receive new information.