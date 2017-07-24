Broome County Declares State of Emergency

On Monday around 10:30 p.m. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar declared a State of Emergency for areas affected by flash flooding.

After surveying the areas that have been affected by the results of heavy rainfall, Garnar decided to issue this declaration in order to facilitate the removal of debris from roadways and homes.

More information will be provided at a press conference, scheduled for Tuesday, July 25.

