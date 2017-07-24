Flexen called up to Majors

Rumble Ponies Pitcher Chris Flexen received the call of a lifetime Monday evening, that he's headed to the major leagues. The New York Mets called up the 23-year-old right-hander after placing Zack Wheeler on the 10-Day Disabled List with a stress reaction in his right arm, retroactive to July 23. Flexen will make his major league debut for the Mets as he gets the start on Thursday in San Diego.

Flexen is 6-1 with a 1.66 ERA in seven starts with the Rumble Ponies. In 48.2 IP Flexen has tallied 50 strikeouts and walked just seven. He also had a stretch of 121 consecutive batters faced without issuing a walk.