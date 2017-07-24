Hit and Run Leaves Binghamton Woman in Critical Condition

On Friday around 9:49 p.m. the Binghamton Police and Fire responded to a vehicle who hit a pedestrian, and then fled the scene at the intersection of Main and Murray Streets.

Amie Lewis, 37, suffered severe internal and head injuries. She remains in the hospital and is in critical condition.

Detectives located suspect driver, Matthew Wood,45, Monday morning. He is being held at the Binghamton Police Department, awaiting arraignment in Binghamton City Court.

Wood faces one count of Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident with Serious Physical Injury.