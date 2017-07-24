Report: Sears Departure Puts Oakdale Mall At Risk of Closing

The loss of the Sears anchor store puts the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City at risk of closing, according to a report by research giant Morningstar.

The mall is one of 20 identified by Morningstar at risk of imminent closure as a result of losing multiple anchor stores and vulnerable to losing "in-line" stores.

The list includes the Colonie Mall in Albany. Sears announced in June it would be leaving the Oakdale mall, with plans to shut down the auto store at the end of July and its department store by mid-September.

The loss of Sears in Johnson City followed January news that anchor store retailer Macy's would also be shutting its doors.