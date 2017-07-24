Flash Flood WARNING in effect for:
Cortland, NY
Tompkins, NY
Flash Flood WATCH in effect for:
Bradford, PA
Broome, NY
Susquehanna, PA
Tioga, NY
Flood ADVISORY in effect for:
Bradford, PA
Chemung, NY
Cortland, NY
Tioga, NY
Tompkins, NY
Special Weather STATEMENT in effect for:
Broome, NY
Chemung, NY
Cortland, NY
Tioga, NY
Tompkins, NY
BROOME UPDATE: Red Cross Helping Families; Evacuations To Continue
Flash flooding at Glenwood Road in Vestal
TIOGA UPDATE: Storm Damage Closes 86/17 Bridge in Nichols
NYDOT workers are trying to determine how badly Sunday night's storm damaged the 86/Rt. 17 bridge in Nichols. Bridge damage forced officials Monday to shut down Route 17 between Lounsberry (exit 63) and Nichols (exit 62) - both eastbound and westbound.
