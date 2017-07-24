BROOME UPDATE: Red Cross Helping Families; Evacuations To Continue

NYDOT workers are trying to determine how badly Sunday night's storm damaged the 86/Rt. 17 bridge in Nichols. Bridge damage forced officials Monday to shut down Route 17 between Lounsberry (exit 63) and Nichols (exit 62) - both eastbound and westbound.

Officials in Vestal are preparing for more evacuations. The Southern Tier Chapter of the Red Cross is assisting about 35 people from Binghamton and Vestal whose homes were evacuated early Monday morning.

Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Melanie Pandich said while most people had places to stay, the agency found lodging for five residents displaced due to the storm.

On Monday afternoon, volunteers will be distributing water to those affected. As for ways the community can help, Pandich said bottled water is always needed. Donations can be dropped off at the Red Cross office located at 620 East Main St. in Endicott.

In Vestal, emergency crews early Monday morning evacuated 12 homes and 10 mobile homes, affecting 50 people.

Vestal Fire Chief David Harrington said firefighters performed several rescues at houses early this morning. About 50 firefighters have been going door-to-door in areas along the Choconut Creek that were the hardest hit and other parts that remain at risk for flooding.

Early this morning Vestal Supervisor John Schaffer declared a state of emergency for parts of the town -- the West Side of Route 26 to the Pennsylvania border along the Susquehanna River.

Broome County emergency services reported flash flooding in several areas of Vestal at Choconut Creek. Castleman Road, Westhill Road Juneberry Road near Choconut Creek remain closed.

Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain -- about 2.5 - 4 inches fell in parts of the City of Binghamton, Conklin and Kirkwood.

As of 5:45 Monday morning the river gauge at the Susquehanna River at Conklin was 9.21 feet and rising.

Broome County 911 responded to 75 storm-related incidents. Emergency management issued 5 NY Alerts to areas along Choconut Creek to prepare them for possible flooding.