ARREST: Gun Found Hidden Under Porch in Binghamton

Binghamton police have arrested a man on felony weapons charges following an investigation into shots fired on Mygatt Street Saturday.

A Binghamton K-9 unit found a loaded .40 caliber Sig Sauer P226 handgun hidden under the back porch steps of 22 Mygatt Street. Lieutenant Michael Senio said 24-year-old Trevor Hawkins was arrested on-scene. Senio said officers could not find anyone injured after responding to a report of shots fired Saturday shortly after 11 p.m.

Hawkins lives on Mulberry Street and was arrested on the following charges:

- criminal possession of a weapon, 2nd degree, felony

- tampering with physical evidence, felony

- reckless endangerment, 2nd degree, misdemeanor

- unlawful possession of marijuana

- discharging a firearm in the city