UPDATED: Storm Shuts Down Roads in Tioga County

NYDOT workers are trying to determine how badly Sunday night's storm damaged the 86/Rt. 17 bridge in Nichols. Bridge damage forced officials Monday to shut down Route 17 between Lounsberry (exit 63) and Nichols (exit 62) - both eastbound and westbound.

The following roads and exits are closed due to flooding:

NICHOLS

I-86 in Nichols will be closed indefinitely due to damage to the bridge that crosses Wappasening Creek in Nichols, according to Tioga County emergency services.

*RT 17 East & West from Exit 63 to Exit 62 (Updated as a 9:55 a.m.) - Exits 61 and 64 have re-opened.

Town of Tioga

Winters Road

West Whitcomb Hill

Neiger Hollow Rd

Town of Owego

Fox Rd

*The dirt end of Sulphur Springs Road between Sibley and Waits (added at 11 a.m.)

We will be updating this list as conditions change.

