St. Cyril's Annual Parish festival

St. Cyril's 21st Annual Parish Festival kicked off the day with what some believe to be the best ethnic food in the Southern Tier. Around 9,000 holupki were made in preparation for the event. But if that didn't suit your taste buds, there was plenty of pirohi, kielbasi and chicken dinner's to go around.

The kitchen seemed to battle with the endless food line. Volunteer Doris Shuta said working to keep up with demand was tricky.

"I tell you one thing, its tiring. We haven't been able to stop and eat lunch. That's okay though, we will it tonight," said Shuta.

Many volunteers including Shuta said this years event could hold the record number of people. If you weren't there for the food, there were plenty of other activities. Many sat and watched the live bands, others played both adult and kid games.

For third year volunteer, Doris Shuta, today is all about community.

"I think it brings the people together. Even if they aren't of any particular heritage, they all come together. Its a good feeling. It feels like you're doing your part, while helping the church and for God," said Shuta.