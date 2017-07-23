Local Art Fest Benefits People Suffering From Memory Loss

An Art Festival was held at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market to help benefit people suffering from Alzheimer's. Dozens of vendors represented all types of art from painting, sculpting, music, and dance.

The Memory Maker Project was developed as a combination of ideas that use interactive artistic experiences to people living with memory loss. The workshops use a variety of ways to help reduce anxiety, apathy, and depression to help people cope with Alzheimer's.

For Co-founder Christina Muscatello, today was a stepping stone to raise awareness of programs like the Memory Maker Project.

"This was our first full year of programming and it was so very successful. I just keep hearing all these beautiful stories from family members, from participants, from people at care facilities and staff who are so happy to have this program in the community. Having that kind of feedback is of course is incredibly heartening to me," said Muscatello.

The event was completely free to the public. Muscatello hopes to bring the program to other counties. Proceeds from the event will go to benefit both the Memory Maker Project and the Broome County Regional Farmers Market.