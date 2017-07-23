Whitney Point Warns Residents of Alligator on the Loose

Officials are warning people in the Whitney Point and Lisle areas that an alligator is on the loose.

Whitney Point Mayor Ryan Reynolds posted at about 9 a.m. on his Facebook page that the Department of Environmental Conservation is in the area investigating reports of an alligator sighting along the Tioughnioga River between Whitney Point and Lisle.

According to Reynolds' update sighting of the gator began circulating Saturday night. The DEC believes the alligator was someone's pet and was let go sometime in the last month.

Residents are urged to use caution if in the vicinity, not to approach it and to contact the DEC's Cortland office: 607-753-3095. Fox 40 will bring you updates as they become available.