Whitney Point Warns Residents of Alligator on the Loose

Flash Flood WATCH in effect for:
Bradford, PA
Broome, NY
Chemung, NY
Chenango, NY
Cortland, NY
Delaware, NY
Otsego, NY
Susquehanna, PA
Tioga, NY
Tompkins, NY
Flood ADVISORY in effect for:
Tompkins, NY
Special Weather STATEMENT in effect for:
Chemung, NY
Tioga, NY
Tompkins, NY
Whitney Point Warns Residents of Alligator on the LoosePosted: Updated:
Search for alligator in Whitney Point
