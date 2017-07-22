Local Graduate Helps Change Negative Perceptions of Law Enforcement

One local student is helping to change negative perceptions of law enforcement. For Marquies Orr, it all started out as a classroom assignment. The goal was to come up with ideas to ease police and community relations. His professor was so pleased with his idea, he brought it to life.

It's called Meet the Person Behind the Badge. The event took place at the Broome County Sheriffs Office from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

"The officers that decided to join us here were thrilled to know that there is someone still trying to mend the relationship between police and the community," said Orr.

Orr says he used to have negative perceptions of the law enforcement, as well. However, taking Sergeant Sam Davis's course the SUNY Broome helped to change that.

"There are a lot of people out there that don't like police officers. Today has brought me closer about not feeling that way, and the reason why I feel like I have to continue this and push for it even harder is that it turned out to be something that opened my eyes. So why can't it open other people's eyes," said Orr.

The event was mostly a meet and greet, where citizens had the opportunity to socialize with local law enforcement. Members of the community had the opportunity to also partake in physical and reality-based training. It's the same training that officers use, as well.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office was joined by the city of Binghamton police, Village of Endicott Police, Town of Vestal Police, City of Cortland Police, New York State University Police at Binghamton, and Broome County Security.

As for Orr, he plans on making another event like this available to the community very soon.