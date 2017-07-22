The FarmHouse Brewery Celebrates 3 Year Anniversary

The FarmHouse Brewery started out as New York State's first malt house since prohibition.The Brewery was opened just shortly after the start of the malt house, and the business has been gaining popularity with locally grown products, ever since.

On Saturday, July 22, the brewery celebrated its third birthday with nothing short of locally handcrafted beer and live music. Owner, Marty Matterazzo says the participation in the community that has helped very much.

"We are constantly doing fundraisers and we always try to do fun things to get people to come here," said Matterazzo.

Matterazzo says the next step for the Brewery is to expand.

"We're in the cusp of hoping to buy a bigger facility. We want to move everything into one facility. Right now we are in three locations and we want to put all three in one place. We hope to have food, tables, chairs and an outdoor venue," said Matterazzo.

Matterazzo also pointed out that the sign of his brewery's success shows how well other brewery's are doing all across the Southern Tier. He hopes that the FarmHouse Brewery helps to pave the way for others in the area.