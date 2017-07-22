Hignett and Nath Fall, But Represent BU Well

Saturday was day one of the Levene Gouldin & Thompson Tennis Challenger and Binghamton University represented two players to the qualifier.

Assistant Coach James Hignett and soon to-be Sophomore Kushaan Nath both played in the LG&T qualifier.

Hignett fell to American John Lamble, 6-3, 6-3. Nath also lost in straight sets 6-1, 6-1. Although the outcome wasn't the one they hoped for, Head Coach Nick Zieziula said it's still a great accomplishment for his program.

"It's a huge opportunity for us to continue to grow the program by getting our guys into professional grade events. It really helps recruiting to be able to tell our guys, 'hey we're a serious program, we're out to compete with the top 50 in the country, we're not just a small program we're looking to play in the big time' and while our academics are outstanding, the guys can thrive at the highest level on the court as well, said Zieziula."

The LG&T qualifier continues Sunday at 10:00 am.