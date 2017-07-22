Binghamton German Club Celebrates Rich Heritage

The Binghamton German Club held its 33rd annual Sommer Biergarten Festival on Saturday.

"I'm proud to be part of the club and continue this tradition for a long time," said Kurt Eschbach, Binghamton German Club President.

Tucked behind the woods off of Loughlin Road, the club has transformed an old farm into a little slice of Germany.

"In Germany, they have beer and community festivals in the summer and we're doing the same thing here," said Eschbach.

From the beer to the food, to the dancing, and the music, every part of the event was traditional.

"People always make a point to come back and celebrate their heritage at least once a year," said Eschbach.

Eschbach says the celebration continues the theme of the summer, which is experiencing other cultures across Broome County.

"It's part of the rich culture of our community like the Ukrainian Festival or the Slovak Festival, today is a little bit of time for everybody in Broome County to be German," said Eschbach.

All of the money raised goes back to support the Binghamton German Club.