Pair of Humane Society Events Benefit Local Animal Shelter

The Broome County Humane Society held two events - the Ride for Rescues and the 4th annual Woofstock - to raise money for the Broome County Animal Shelter.

"We don't get any Government assistance or funding, so the community has been great and this is what we need to do to support our animals," said Ann Eno, Volunteer Fundraising Coordinator.

The day started in the afternoon as dozens of motorcycle drivers hit the road on a ride from the Southern Tier Harley Davidson all the way to the Pines Pavilion. Tickets cost $10 per driver and $5 per passenger.

The event continued at the Pines Pavilion in Endicott with a concert featuring five local bands. Tickets were $10 at the gate or $8 in advance.

All of the proceeds from the day of music and Fundraising went to the new Broome County Animal Shelter. The building holds more animals than before, but it also means the costs of operation are higher.

"We need all the funding we can get to keep the shelter going," said Eno.

Woofstock used to be an annual event, but it stopped for the last few years. Eno says they plan to continue it for good going forward with more bands, activities for kids, and more ways to raise money.

"It's just going to grow every year," said Eno.