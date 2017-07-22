XQ Institute Bus Rolls into Endicott to Inspire Community

The XQ Institute Bus rolled into Endicott on Saturday to inspire the community and encourage more kids to join the new program called Tiger Ventures.

"We're just trying to show the community that we're trying to rethink the way we do things and we have support from a huge group," said Jennifer Kazmark, Endicott Director of People Services.

The fully interactive school bus, which featured an interactive wall and recording/picture booth, made the trip just one day after the Union-Endicott School District announced the opening of the alternative high school program.

"We're very happy to be now a huge part of this whole movement of rethinking schools," said Kazmark.

U-E received $2.5 million from the XQ Institute, which is a company that's dedicated to rethinking how children attend school in America.

The company received 17,000 applications for the grant and U-E finished in the Top 50 before missing the cut. They still opened the venture program and that caught XQ's eye.

"I think they liked the idea that we were letting the students direct the learning," said Kazmark.

The partnership between the new venture incubator will let the students participate in real world opportunities and problems to transform their high school experience while helping small businesses in the area.

"We're very lucky to open up this school because a lot of people wrote the grant, had great ideas and couldn't do it, but our Board is amazing and said 'go for it'," said Kazmark.