Kirkwood Fire Company Celebrates Annual Movie at the Park

For its 3rd annual performance, the Movie Night at the Park entertained nearly one hundred local families under the night skies of Kirkwood's River Park.

Hosted by the Kirkwood Fire Company, all residents were invited to attend a free showing of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Saturday. Bringing their blankets and lawn chairs, those in attendance were treated to popcorn, beverages and a night of pure family entertainment.

"Everybody likes movies and this is for all ages," said Adrian Green, Chief of Kirkwood Fire Company.

During the Movie Night at the Park's third year, the community had the opportunity to support their local fire department by donating money. A fireman's boot was passed around as people gave what they could to help fund the continuing service Kirkwood has provided.

"Each year Kirkwood Fire holds this great event for families. It gives people family entertainment who can't afford to go out to the movies, and I'm here now with my family," said Kane Kemberling, Binghamton resident.

The movie began at dusk, with children and their parents gathering around to enjoy a film that they all have grown to love. "The Beast kissed Beauty. I love it," said Piper and Faith Tyson (twins, age 5), Binghamton residents.