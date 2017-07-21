Professor Shares Fossils at Kopernik Observatory

Professor Bruce Oldfield can tell you a lot about a dinosaur; just by looking at a bone fossil. He can tell you if a dinosaur was an herbivore or a carnivore. He can also tell you what a dinosaur ate and if it was dehydrated.

On Friday night, Oldfield presented in front of dozens of people at the Kopernik Observatory in Vestal. The professor of physical sciences, who teaches at SUNY Broome and Binghamton University, shared his fossil collection along with his knowledge.

"We've learned more about the dinosaurs in the last 20 years than we did in our entire past," said Oldfield.

His fossil collection includes eggs, bones, dinosaur droppings, and rocks which dinosaurs swallowed to help them digest food.

It's important for us to understand it wasn't just all about predator and prey. It wasn't about the biggest, sharpest, fastest, but how did the average dinosaur live? What sort of things did it encounter in its life? — Professor Bruce Oldfield

Visitors also got to look through the observatory's telescopes after Oldfield's presentation.

Roy Williams, Public Programs Coordinator at the Kopernik Observatory, says the center has a lot of events scheduled through the rest of the summer.

On August 12, the observatory will host a meteor shower viewing if skies are clear, and on August 21, the observatory will host a partial eclipse viewing regardless of sky conditions.