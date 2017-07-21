Tiger Ventures Officially Opens in Union-Endicott Schools

Union-Endicott School District Leaders officially opened up a new program called Tiger Ventures at Linnaeus W. West School on Friday afternoon.

"Our current Union-Endicott teachers, staff, tax payers, and our current administrative leaders are creating a footprint for educators to follow in the future," said John Cornick, U-E Board of Education President.

The program is an alternative high school fully integrated with a new venture incubator. The plan is to provide internships for students as part of their school curriculum.

"I am part of a team that is so full of enthusiasm and so full of support for the students in our District," said Michaelene Cardell, Tiger Ventures Principal. "They are the driving force behind our vision to change high school and encourage community redevelopment."

Cardell says they have a five-year goal to get 250 Union-Endicott students into the program, which will service 8th through 12th graders. The overarching theme is to build sustainable communities and organizers hope to benefit the local community while helping out their students.

"They can work with small businesses who are trying to start up or come back to the area," said Cardell. "Even if college isn't for them, they can still be successful."

The program was made possible by an XQ Institute Grant, which comes from the organization that is dedicated to rethinking school in America in order to create new learning opportunities for young people.