Bus Stops Changes Coming to Johnson City

Broome County Transit announced on Friday that there will be bus stop changes made in Johnson City to increase safety and alleviate traffic.

The locations will change but BC Transit says the service and frequency will not. The changes will go into effect on July 31.

Outbound Stops:

Main/Floral (Arch)

Main/Lester (Library)

Main/Avenue B

Main/N. Broad

Main/Harrison (Walgreens)

Main/NY Penn Trade

Main/Third

Main/Westover Plaza (Aldi)

Inbound Stops:

Main/Evelyn (Across from Westover Plaza)

Main/Baker (BOCES)

Main/Allen

Main/Harrison (UHS)

Main/Broad

Main/Save-A-Lot

Main/Park

Main/Floral (Arch)

BC Transit can be contacted at (607) 763-4464 if you have questions or concerns about stops in Johnson City.