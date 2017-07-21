Penn Ave Bridge to Close This Weekend

The Pennsylvania Avenue Bridge and Ramps will be closed starting at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 21 and will reopen at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, July 24.

Construction work on the bridge is for Phase 1 of the 434 Greenway project. Workers were originally expected to begin construction in the area last weekend, but poor weather conditions forced them to stop.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, dry conditions are needed for the work to the bridge deck and approaches.

Road Updates Starting on July 21

Pennsylvania Avenue will be closed from Vestal Ave to the Conklin Avenue/South Washington Street intersection

Conklin Avenue/Pennsylvania Avenue on ramp to 434 West will remain open

434 East ramp to Pennsylvania Avenue will remain open

Conklin Avenue traffic to Pennsylvania Avenue will be detour to South Washington Street and Vestal Avenue

434 West off ramp traffic will be detoured at the intersection of 434 and South Washington Street

Traffic will use South Washington Street and Vestal Avenue

Officials say work is scheduled for the weekend to minimize public inconvenience.