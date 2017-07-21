Goydos Looking to Drive it Straight

Of all the different factors defending Dick's Open Champion, Paul Goydos, will take into consideration in August, one aspect that has to be sharp for Goydos is his driving.

Goydos ranks seventh in the PGA Champions Tour in driving accuracy at just over 79 percent. Goydos said that he must be accurate in order to be successful at En-Joie.

"If I'm playing well, I tend to drive it pretty straight. And that's just a pre-requisite to playing well here. I guarantee you, everyone who has ever won here has hit a lot of fairways and have driven the ball where they can find it and not in the trees, said Goydos."

The Dick's Sporting Goods Open Championship takes place Friday, August 18th, until Sunday, August 20th.