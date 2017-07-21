Police Identify Passengers From Thursday's Fatal Crash in Cortland

The Cortland County Sheriff's have identified the nine individuals who were involved in a taxi accident that left two dead on Thursday, July 20, in the Town of Cortlandville.

58-year-old Robbin Brill was the driver of the taxi and is one of the two who died in the crash. 20-year-old Roberto Eduardo Mata was also pronounced dead at the scene by the Cortland County Coroner.

There were seven other passengers in the car, all of which were TC3 students from the Dominican Republic who were studying in Dryden for the summer.

Cortlandville Taxi Crash Passengers

Robbin Brill (58) - Deceased

Roberto Eduardo Mata (20) - Deceased

Laura Guadalupe Duvurge DeSoto (20) - Transported to Upstate Hospital

Ricardo Leonardy Rosa Villavizar (20) - Transported to Cortland Regional Medical Center

Sabrina Sofia Diaz (20) - Transported to Cortland Regional Medical Center

Henry Luis Fuentes Paulino (23) - Transported to Cortland Regional Medical Center

Ernesto Jose Garcia Santana (19) - Transported to Upstate Hospital

Victor Alejandro Mendez (19) - Transported to Upstate Hospital

Gianmary Cienfuegos (20) - Transported to Upstate Hospital

Officials say their injuries range from moderate to severe, but their current medical conditions are unknown.

On Thursday, a taxi picked up the eight TC3 students near Main Street in the City of Cortland by "Rockin Robbin Taxi." They were being taken back to their dorm rooms when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, and struck a utility pole and trees around 2:50 a.m.

The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Cortland County Sheriff's Office at 758-6151.