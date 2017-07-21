Olums Makes Donation To Broome Sheriff's Department

Olum’s held its 16th Annual Vendor Appreciation Day on June 8th at the Willowbrook Golf Course in Cortland, NY and was able to raise over $6,000 for the Broome County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit.

Olum’s invited vendors, partners and employees to join them for a day of golf, food and companionship. Olum’s chose The Broome County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit as this year’s recipient of the proceeds from this event.

Olum’s was able to raise $6,220 and on July 11th, Keith Solomon, Olum’s President, presented the check to Sheriff Harder and several members of his Office, including their two K-9 “officers” accompanied by their handlers.