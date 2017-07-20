Rumble Ponies can't overcome early deficit

BINGHAMTON, NY – Harrisburg starter John Simms struck out eight to lead the Senators past the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 6-4, on Thursday night at FNB Field. Binghamton slipped back into a tie with Reading for second place in the Eastern Division with their second straight loss.

The Senators cracked the scoreboard with two runs in the first before Mickey Jannis could settle in. Jose Marmolejos zipped an RBI double into the left-field alley before Dan Gamache bounced a run-scoring single into center.

Harrisburg stretched their lead on a two-out RBI triple from Zach Collier in the fourth and a pair of homers in the sixth. Corban Joseph deposited Jannis’ 0-2 pitch beyond the right-field wall for a two-run blast before Dan Gamache added a solo bomb.

The Ponies scratched out only two runs on four hits over Simms’ six innings. David Thompson supplied a sacrifice fly to put Binghamton on the board in the second. Kevin Kaczmarski launched a two-out RBI double to left in the sixth.

Binghamton cut the deficit in half with two runs in the seventh versus Jimmy Cordero, but failed to cross the plate in their final two turns at the plate. Andrew Robinson struck out two in a perfect eighth and Ryan Brinley earned his seventh save with a blank ninth.

Simms (5-6) earned his second win in as many starts and collected his first career victory against Binghamton. Jannis (6-5) allowed six runs on nine hits in six innings in the loss.

The Rumble Ponies (52-41) continue their four-game series in Harrisburg on Friday at 7:00 PM. RHP Corey Oswalt takes the mound against RHP Wirkin Extevez. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:45 on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Patrick Biondi snapped an 0-for-21 skid with a pinch-hit double in the ninth; it was Biondi’s first hit since June 26…Kevin Taylor reached base in the seventh on catcher’s interference, the first Binghamton hitter to reach in that way since LJ Mazzilli on August 31, 2016…Binghamton fell to 17-13 in series openers

Tickets for Binghamton’s entire home schedule can be purchased at the NYSEG Stadium box office, online on www.bingrp.com and over the phone at (607) 722-FUNN.

(Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies)