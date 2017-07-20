Fenton Residents Support Neighbors and Park With a Fundraiser

Around 500 people showed up to Port Dickinson Park in Fenton for a Unite the Community Night on Thursday evening.

The purpose of the event was to bring the community together while bringing awareness to the natural gas project and raising money to help the legal costs of the community's Article 78.

"It unifies everyone in a very large number to let the people making the decisions in the Town of Fenton say that this isn't good," said Kevin Burke, Port Dickinson Mayor. "Nobody is against the natural gas, but the location of it is terrible."

Those in attendance could purchase a chicken dinner, participate in 50/50 raffles or even make a donation.

"This is the silver lining, this should've been taking place in our park for the last 20 to 30 years and now I think it's something that we will move forward with," said Sarah Thompson, Port Dickinson Resident.

Many of those in attendance felt a strong sense of community at the Picnic in the Park.

"This brought us together in a way that we never have before," said Thompson.

"It's heartwarming because we really did come together," said Jeri-Anne McKeon, Event Organizer and Port Dickinson Resident.

The group raised around $2,000 to help assist in the legal costs of the community's Article 78 (Singer v. Fenton). After the Chenango Valley Central School District filed their Article 78 petition, which eventually led to the Temporary Restraining Order that stopped work on the NG Advantage site, a group of five petitioners including Maureen Singer and the Saint Francis Church filed one on behalf of the community.

"I'm trying to strengthen the case overall and I think both sides need to be heard by the Judge," said Singer.

Singer's and Chenango Valley's Article 78 Petitions will be heard at the Broome County Courthouse on August 2.