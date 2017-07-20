Community is important part of DSGO

The Dick's Sporting Goods Open is considered by golfers and Champions Tour officials as one of the best events on the Champions Tour. Every year, players talk about how it's a "can't miss" among the golfers on tour. Defending Dick's Open Champion Paul Goydos says that a big reason why is the community.

Goydos says that while several tournaments across the country have gotten more corporate, they've also gotten more focused on just the golf. On the flip side, the Dick's Open is still run by community volunteers, sponsored by a company that started in town, and continues to have events other than just watching golf all day. He says it's one of the last tournaments in the country where it feels like he's a part of the family.

"It's a comfortable place to come. It's the same people, you're so welcomed here," Goydos says. "They appreciate us being here. We're the ones that should be appreciating them for putting on the tournament, but for some reason it's the other way around. The same people are going to be the same marshals on #5 or #17, or the guy with the cowboy hat asking for autographs on #3 tee during the Pro-Am. It's that comfortable arm chair, it's that sweater you wear every Saturday or Sunday. This community, I would guess, just embraces on just this tournament but everything that goes on here. It must be a pretty close knit community too and when they accept us into it it makes it a lot more comfortable place to come to."

Goydos adds that the pizza is another big reason players come back year after year. "You're so lucky. You don't know how bad pizza has gotten across the rest of the country. No offense to Domino's but five pizzas shouldn't cost $5."

Dick's Open tournament play begins August 18th.