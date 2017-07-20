Arena begins to undergo Devils transformation

The first indication that the Binghamton Devils are, in fact, coming to town, is the new sign on the side of the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. The marquee above the players locker room entrance on the State Street side of the building now says "Home of the Binghamton Devils."

The word "Devils," replacing "Senators," on the marquee went up in the last week.

Still a mystery, the Binghamton Devils logo, will be unveiled on July 29. The team's first game is October 7 at home against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.