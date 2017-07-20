Police Investigating Cab Robbery in Binghamton

Binghamton Police are investigating the robbery of a Courtesy Cab driver that took place on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the cab driver picked up the suspect in the area of Perry Street and dropped him off in the area of Otseningo Street. When the vehicle stopped, the suspect struck the driver in the head, pointed a knife at him, and demanded money. The driver gave the suspect cash. The suspect then demanded the driver to exit the vehicle and drove away with it.

The suspect is described as approximately 30-years-old, black male, 6 feet 3 inches tall with a thin build, and short curly hair. He was wearing a blue plaid button up and jeans.

On Thursday morning, officers found the vehicle parked on Cedar Street.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Department at (607) 772-7080.