Tractor Trailer Hauling Liquid Sugar Rolls Over

Delaware County Sheriff's responded to a tractor trailer roll over at 6:31 a.m. on Wednesday.



The roll over accident was in the Town of Hamden, at the intersection of County Highway 26 and East River Road.

The investigation showed that the driver Nelson Perez-Aybar, 30, failed to properly shift down when descending the grade on County Highway 26. He was operating a 2012 Frightliner tractor, that was hauling a tanker of liquid sugar.

Failing to properly shift down, resulted in him being unable to stop before coming to the intersection. Aybar then attempted to make a ninety degree turn, around 20-30 miles per hour. The tractor then rolled over into an embankment, causing damages to the road and private property.

Aybar was not injured, and was issued several traffic tickets.

The intersection was closed off during the clean up process, from the accident.