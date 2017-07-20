Broome County Rocks, Rock!

You may have seen them in some likely places....or where you least expect them.

"My daughter was at the gas station and it was sitting there at the pump," said Tina Hirthler, Endicott resident.

They're called Broome County rocks. Painted rocks with anything from drawings to inspirational messages, meant to brighten anyone's day with an artistic inspiration. "It's your own artwork and you get to put it wherever you want and it's showing where you're from," said Sophia Brewster, Binghamton resident.

The inspiration for this growing fad came from a teacher in Harpursville, Amy Michelle. Amy said, each month at her school there's a different bulletin board in her classroom that students interact with about kindness, "the students have to add to it." The random acts of kindness is what drew her to create the Broome County Rocks page.

In order to correctly participate in this process; is to paint a rock, hide it somewhere and when someone else finds it, they are supposed to take a picture of it. Then they upload it to the Facebook page, which currently boasts over 12,000 members, and repeat the process. The hidden gems have become so popular they are now reaching other continents, including Africa.

"My nephew was just here from Nebraska. He's going on a mission trip to Africa. He's going to take the rocks we created and hide them there." Tina Hirthler.

Many local organizations, including Roberson Museum, have also begun to embrace these rocks, allowing children and their families to create these sentimental treasures to share with others. "Everyone is getting involved and it's been really interesting seeing where the rocks have ended up," said Abbey Hendrickson, Director of the Discovery Center

These rocks prove that no matter where you are, who you are or what you are feeling, a piece of Broome County can follow you and brighten your day.

"If the message the rock provides makes someone smile then it has fulfilled its purpose," said Amy Michelle.

So the next time you are out and about, check your surroundings because you just might find that Broome County rocks!