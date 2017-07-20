Former Otsego Undersheriff Sentenced

A former Otsego County Undersheriff who plead guilty to stealing and selling firearms was sentenced on Wednesday.

Between 1995 and 2007, Arnold Carroll, 75, of Maryland, New York, stole 73 fire arms from the sheriff's office evidence locker and falsely recorded that he destroyed them. He also sold some of the weapons to a gun store.

Carroll was sentenced to five years probation, 150 hours of community service, and a fine of $10,000 .