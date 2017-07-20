Eamonn Hubert, Local Child Guitar Prodigy, Demonstrates Rare Gift

Local child prodigy Eamonn Hubert is one in 10,000. Literally. The 9 year old guitarist has the rare gift of perfect pitch.

“It’s the ability to reproduce a note without having any reference," says Eamonn's dad, Doug Hubert.

When I first met this special kid a few weeks ago, I was blown away by his talent and intrigued by his his ability. Wanting to know more, I sat down with Eamonn and his dad to find out how this works.

“It could be anything… It could be a car engine, it could be a wheel squeak, it could be rain," says Eamonn.

But 4 years ago, it was an air conditioner that tipped off Eamonn's parents that something was going on with their son.

"I was like I recognize that note," says Eamonn, "'Hey, Dad! It's a B flat!'"

Checking it against a tuning app, Eamonn's mom found it was in fact a B flat.

One of the things this gift allows Eamonn to do is pick up songs very quickly. So quickly, he outgrew dad's home guitar lessons in no time.

“In about 3 months I taught him everything that I could teach him," says Doug.

And Eamonn doesn't even have to practice all that much.

“I’ll occasionally play some of the songs at home for a tiny little bit of time and then I’ve got all the other songs in my head," says Eamonn.

He just celebrated his 9th birthday and told me with a lot of enthusiasm that he got an Xbox. This young mind has an ever growing inventory of songs and notes.

I tested him, plucking different notes on my guitar. With his eyes covered so as not to cheat and look at my fingers, he rattled off every note I played. He was right every time.

“When I like think of a note, it just feels like I just know where it is," says Eamonn.

Eamonn has been performing with his dad since he was 5 years old. Whether it's just the two of them, or in a band, Eamonn tends to draw attention.

“It’s established I am the rhythm and he plays the lead," says Doug.

Still, there's a lot dad can teach his soon to be 4th grade kid about music and life. One of those lessons? Letting go when you make a mistake.

"It wasn't always that easy," says Doug, "That was something we had to work on."

But today, Eamonn has a good philosophy about pushing through the mistakes.

"I just keep going because if I stop and get caught up in it it will just make things worse," says Eamonn.

He has a lot to learn, but plenty of time to do so. He also has big goals. He says he wants to be "Michael Jackson famous."

Eamonn Hubert. It's a name we'll be seeing a lot of in the future.