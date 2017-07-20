Greg Lesko On Going To College Without Debt

Bryanna: Student debt poses a crippling burden on recent graduates and their families. But is it inevitable? Greg Lesko of Lesko financial offers some insight. Greg…

Greg: Thanks Bryanna. Student loan debt in the U.S. totals over 1.2 trillion dollars and two of every three college students are facing some level of debt.

Both public and private loans are widely available, and high school students and their parents are routinely encouraged to borrow for a higher education.

But crushing debt is keeping millennials from launching independent lives and has a ripple effect throughout the economy. Some students are now considering debt-free alternatives to obtain that diploma.

Bryanna: What are some ways to go to college debt-free?

Greg: Grants and scholarships are two ways to pay for college without borrowing. Students should start searching for these well before their junior year of high school. Attending a community college first is one way of keeping costs down; another is to take online courses. Some students work to pay for college and there are work-study programs available at many schools as well.

Bryanna: How about third parties who may help fund a college education?

Greg: Yes—there are employers who will pay for their workers’ college degrees. The military also offers two ways to afford college: tuition assistance for active military and G.I. bill benefits later on. It sounds a little far-fetched, but recently, some students have turned to crowdfunding sites like “go-fund-me” and “kick-starter” to get money for education. It helps to be creative when it comes to college costs. But it’s also important to challenge the basic assumption that a college diploma automatically equals thousands of dollars of debt.