Lawyers Preparing Final Statements in Fenton Natural Gas Case

Lawyers representing both the Chenango Valley Central School District and a group of Fenton residents are preparing their final statements in the Fenton Natural Gas case.

According to Meave Tooher, the lawyer representing Chenango Valley, the deadline to file a Reply to the Town and NG Advantage is Friday, July 21. She says Supreme Court Judge Ferris Lebous decided on this date after extended time was granted in the case last week.

In their Replies, the two lawyers are looking at the Town's and NG Advantage's arguments and collecting their own responses on behalf of their clients.

On June 22, the CV School District filed their Article 78 against the Town of Fenton Planning Board and NG Advantage as part of their Opening Statements. Nearly one month later, on July 14, both the Town and the gas company filed their Responses. The Responses from both groups were approved by the court on July 17.

The case was supposed to be heard on July 18, but according to the lawyer representing a group of residents, Claudia Braymer, both Mary Slevin (lawyer for NG Advantage) and Albert Millus (lawyer for the Town of Fenton) requested additional time to write up their Responses.

"As lawyers, we want to win based on the merits of the case, not sandbagging," said Tooher.

Both Tooher and Braymer approved the extra time as long as the Temporary Injunction, also referred to as a Temporary Restraining Order, was extended until the new court date.

All four parties are expected to present their arguments on August 2 at 1:00 p.m. at the Broome County Courthouse.