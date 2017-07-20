Local Teens Return From Anti-Tobacco Leadership Summit

Five local teenagers returned from Cazenovia College where they were participating in a three-day Youth Summit about the fight against the tobacco industry.

"I think it's awful and they don't ever own up to it, so I think that's the worst part," said Manuella DiLuzio, Harpursville High School Senior.

The annual event was put on by Reality Check, an organization fighting against the tobacco industry's influence on youth in the region.

The average age of a smoker is now 13-years-old and according to the U.S. Surgeon General, the advertising and promotional activities by tobacco companies cause the start and continuation of smoking among adolescents and young adults.

"Just being at the conference itself is so energizing," said Marissa Lamphere, Broome/Tioga Reality Check Coordinator. "They learned how to become advocates in the tobacco control movement."

The high schoolers joined nearly 150 other young adults from across New York to learn about the dangers of tobacco use, the tactics the industry uses to get kids to smoke, and hear from industry professionals. Now that they're back in the Southern Tier, they all plan to take what they learned and educate the community.

"I'm definitely going to be more involved with my Reality Check group at school and be one of the leaders who is definitely more informed to inform my classmates," said Jacob Brady, Johnson City High School Senior.

"Spreading it around my community and possibly opening up a chapter of Reality Check within the Harpursville School District," said DiLuzio.

Many of the students say they were motivated to attend because they know someone who still smokes.

"Almost every adult in my family smokes actively and my grandpa had smoked for over thirty years and he passed away of COPD and a few other things like emphysema, so it hits close to home," said DiLuzio.

"My sister and my parents smoke and she has asthma, so I just want to prevent any and all diseases possible from smoking as much as I can," said Ethan Nickles, Nichols High School Sophomore.

The group plans to participate in Seen Enough Tobacco Day on October 13. The statewide day of action is hosted by Reality Check of New York and will raise awareness for the manipulative and deceptive marketing tactics of the tobacco industry.