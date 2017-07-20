Shoplifting Investigation Leads to Meth Making Bust

State troopers who were responding to suspected shoplifting at a Norwich dollar store Monday end up arresting the suspects on felony drug charges.

New York State Police at Norwich arrested Steven Sapinsky, 41, Sabrina J. Gray, 26, James W. Bailey, 30, for making methamphetamine and petit larceny.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., troopers received a report that three people drove off after shoplifting the from the Dollar General Store on State Route 12. Police found the vehicle and the suspects at the nearby Wal-mart parking lot. Authorities say a further search turned up more items to used to make methamphetamine.



Sapinsky and Gray are from New Berlin; Bailey from West Edmeston. All were arraigned in the town of Afton court and were taken to the Chenango County jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail or $50,000 property bond.