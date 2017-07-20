Two Dead:Seven Injured In Cortland Taxi Van Crash

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded Thursday morning to a single motor vehicle accident on Bennie Rd in the Town of Cortlandville. The vehicle was a taxi van occupied by 9 passengers including the driver.

The taxi was traveling west on Bennie Rd when the vehicle left the roadway first striking a utility pole and then striking a tree. The driver and one of the occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, the remaining 7 passengers were transported to local hospitals.

One passenger was airlifted by helicopter to SUNY Upstate and two were transported by ambulance. The remaining 4 passengers were transported by ambulance to Cortland Regional Medical Center.

The conditions of the other passengers are unknown at this time. Assisting at the scene was the New York State Police, Cortlandville Fire Department, TLC Ambulance, Dryden Ambulance, National Grid, and Rick & Rich Towing. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation