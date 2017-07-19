Prospect Mountain Lanes Closed On Thursday

Drivers should expect delays on Prospect Mountain on Thursday, July 20.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, a section of I-81 North will be reduced from three lanes to one between Exit 3 at Broad Avenue and Exit 5 at Front Street in the City of Binghamton from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The NYSDOT advises drivers to be aware of slow moving traffic and sudden stopping.